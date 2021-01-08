ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

ACCO opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACCO Brands by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

