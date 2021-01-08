Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCD opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

