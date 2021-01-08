Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.