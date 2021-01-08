Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $6.90. Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.01. The firm has a market cap of C$58.63 million and a P/E ratio of -36.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09.

Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.31 million for the quarter.

About Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

