ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.22.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $100.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

