Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $15.30.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

