Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.