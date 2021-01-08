Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFIB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

