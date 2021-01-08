Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,529 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.73 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.63.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

