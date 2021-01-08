Adam Meister Sells 3,977 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talend alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42.

Shares of TLND opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.94. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth about $3,904,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.