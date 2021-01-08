Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 26,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

