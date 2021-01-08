Adit EdTech Acquisition (ADEX.U) Announces January 12th IPO

Adit EdTech Acquisition (ADEX.U) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a market-cap of $250 million.

EarlyBirdCapital acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Maxim Group LLC and U.S. Capital Advisors were co-managers.

Adit EdTech Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for a business that would benefit from our founders’ and management team’s experience and ability to identify, acquire and manage a business in the education, training and education technology industries. “.

Adit EdTech Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 33rd Floor, New York, New York 10105, US and can be reached via phone at (646) 291-6930.

