Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $477.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.