AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASIX. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

