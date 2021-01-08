AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ASIX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 95,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,301. The firm has a market cap of $635.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 175.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

