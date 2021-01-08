AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Trading 1.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 11,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

