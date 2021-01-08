Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 190,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,911. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $383.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

