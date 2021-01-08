Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,554. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aegon by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

