Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.51 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 41,436.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,618,848 coins and its circulating supply is 328,797,904 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

