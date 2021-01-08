Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 831.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 158,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Agenus by 305.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,128. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $617.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.