Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

