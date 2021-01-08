Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

