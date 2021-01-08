Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.