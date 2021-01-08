Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

