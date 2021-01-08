Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Airbus stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

