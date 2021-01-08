Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Loop Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

