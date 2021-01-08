Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Critical Analysis

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

85.7% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma and VG Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $69.43, indicating a potential upside of 84.55%. Given Albireo Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Albireo Pharma and VG Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma -751.53% -71.22% -42.91% VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albireo Pharma and VG Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 74.45 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -7.46 VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VG Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Albireo Pharma.

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats VG Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.