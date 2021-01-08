Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:ALX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.74. 7,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

