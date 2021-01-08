Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.17. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 3,226 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.99 million and a PE ratio of 26.65.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

