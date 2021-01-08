Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.93

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 64413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,576,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

