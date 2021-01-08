Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $625.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $558.36 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $561.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

