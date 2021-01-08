Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 7.3%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 693,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 781,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.