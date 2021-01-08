Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 1,389,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 888,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

