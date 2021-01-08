Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €198.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €181.78. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

