AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0% Higher

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.03. 64,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 81,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 814,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

