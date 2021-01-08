Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

