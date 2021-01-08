Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.14

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 13268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

