Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

ATEC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,247. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

