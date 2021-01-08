Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

EPA ALO opened at €47.56 ($55.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.55. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

