alstria office REIT’s (ALSRF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of alstria office REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

ALSRF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

