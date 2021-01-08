Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG remained flat at $$10.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,694. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 million. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $2,879,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

