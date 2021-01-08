Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to $52.50

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $47.50 to $52.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

ASGTF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

