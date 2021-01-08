Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $170,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $806.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

