Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. 208,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,218. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 451.81 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

