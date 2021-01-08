Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AMAL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,567. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

