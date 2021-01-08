Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 235.69% from the company’s current price.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amarin by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

