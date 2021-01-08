Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

The company has a market cap of £216.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.98.

About Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

