Ambrosus Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $348,156.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.