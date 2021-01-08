AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Down 6.4%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 1,553,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,316,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $4,102,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $3,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,256,268 shares of company stock worth $14,595,938. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMCI Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,092,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

