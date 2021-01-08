AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $472.84. 35,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $472.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

